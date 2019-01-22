Liverpool Legend Phil Thompson Encourages Jurgen Klopp to Avoid Destabilising Squad With Transfers

Former Liverpool captain Phil Thompson has said that Jurgen Klopp should be wary of the 'destabilising' effect of January signings, amid a defensive injury crisis at Anfield.

The Reds have suffered a few setbacks recently, with their defensive ranks somewhat depleted of late. Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out with injuries, while emergency right back, James Milner, will also face a one game suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

This leaves Jurgen Klopp with very little choice for defensive selection after he sent backup defender Nathaniel Clyne on loan to Bournemouth earlier in the transfer window. Fabinho will likely have to feature at full back, or centre back if needed, while teenagers Rafael Camacho and Ki-Jana Hoever are also options.





Thompson, speaking to Sky Sports, claimed that even in their current position, Liverpool should not be hasty to sign players who may disrupt the squad's rhythm.





He said: "I think the defender issue is quite big. We have more injuries all at once there than any other position. Joel Matip is now fit, Trent-Alexander Arnold will only miss three games I think and Joe Gomez is only a few weeks away, I believe.





“It's very difficult because you get so comfortable being in our position in the Premier League.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“If you go into Spurs' scenario where you start the same 11/12 and if someone comes in, they will find it hard to break into the team.

“Unless it is someone that you could say will be a starter, which is when I would go into transfer market, but at this moment in time Jurgen Klopp won't be looking at that."

While Klopp has already all but ruled out making any January signings, Thompson added that the German manager should avoid anyone who may potentially 'destabilise' their current form, even if the Reds are struggling for defensive depth.

Handout/GettyImages

He added: “He will be looking at the people who can destabilise the squad, rather than enhance it.

“It's happened to teams before. If it goes wrong, people use that as a stick to hit you with, not adding when you are in a position of strength.”