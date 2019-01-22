Marko Arnautovic Set to Stay at West Ham With Austrian Unwilling to Engineer Move by Going on Strike

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic is set to grant West Ham fans their wish and remain at the club during this transfer window, with the 29-year-old unwilling to strike in order to force through a move away from the London Stadium.

Arnautovic has notched eight times in all competitions for the Hammers this season, continuing on from where he left off last season by leading the line with pace, power and maximum effort.

Warren Little/GettyImages

He has been unsettled in recent weeks though after the striker's brother and agent declared his wish to take Marko's services elsewhere, amid interest from Chinese duo Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande.


The Austrian even waved goodbye to the fans after being substituted in West Ham's 1-0 win over Arsenal two weeks ago - but it now seems that a dramatic u-turn will be pulled which will see Arnautovic remain a Hammer when the transfer window closes at the end of the month.


The Daily Mail claim that even though the striker was unhappy with the club's handling of his requests, Arnautovic will not take dramatic action in the form of a strike to carve a path away from West Ham.

The report suggests that the unsettled Austrian is ready to reintegrate himself back into the West Ham squad with his proposed move to Guangzhou now seemingly off the table.

The current situation may jog West Ham fan's memories of a certain Dimitri Payet, who informed the club he would not play for them again after they refused to sanction a deal allowing him to return home with Marseille.

But, with Arnautovic seemingly handling the situation with a much greater level of professionalism, it may not be long before we see him back in the claret of West Ham and undoubtedly, back amongst the goals.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

The good news comes as Manuel Pellegrini prepares his side for a trip to AFC Wimbledon this weekend in the fourth round of the FA Cup. They will then look to put their disappointing Premier League defeat to Bournemouth behind them when they travel to Wolves a few days later.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message