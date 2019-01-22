Maurizio Sarri Holds Training Ground 'Inquest' as Chelsea Prepare for Transfer Ban

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Maurizio Sarri held a 'training ground inquest' at Cobham on Monday, having hung his squad out to dry in the media after Saturday evening's defeat to Arsenal. 

The Italian called his players 'difficult to motivate' after the defeat and the Mail report that - despite having the support of the majority of the Blues' squad - some questions are being asked about Sarri's tactical decisions, including playing Eden Hazard out of position as a false nine. 

The report claims that Sarri was more focused on looking forward than backward when players and staff met at Cobham on Monday, concentrating on turning things around for Thursday night's Carabao Cup semi final second leg against Tottenham rather than dissecting the weekend's loss. 

Gonzalo Higuain may or may not be in the Blues' squad in time for Thursday's match, but his imminent arrival will at least give Chelsea's attack a focal point around whom to coalesce going forward. 

Higuain is likely to be far from the last player that the club bring in over the course of 2019 - with some higher-ups concerned that a transfer ban is on its way over allegations of breaching transfer rules concerning the signing of Under-18 players. 

The impending arrival of Christian Pulisic is a symptom of that concern, with Chelsea looking to nail down as many deals as possible in case they are handed a transfer ban - likely at least two windows long - from the coming summer. 

An appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport would see the punishment delayed and open the door for Chelsea to make signings this summer, but likely not beyond - unless the ruling were overturned. 

