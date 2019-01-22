Twitter Reacts to Usain Bolt's Football Retirement as Ex-Teammate Chips in With Hilarious Critique

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Olympic legend Usain Bolt has taken to social media to officially announce his retirement from football, after struggling to make the transition from athletics.

The 32-year-old racked up a mighty eight Olympic gold medals before calling time on his athletics career back in 2017, at which point he decided to pursue a new ambition - to become a professional footballer. After training with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and the Central Coast Mariners, Bolt eventually hung up his boots after failing to make a single official appearance.

As always, Twitter users didn't miss a beat and weighed in with their verdict on the big news, with many finding the funny side to Bolt's announcement...

With Perth Glory forward Andy Keogh previously describing Bolt has having a "touch like a trampoline", Central Coast Mariners man Ross McCormack has now lifted the lid (via the BBC) on playing with the Jamaican speedster, claiming: "It was mad. Obviously he's the fastest guy on the planet but if you look at his 100m sprints, it takes him a while to get into his stride.

"But when he got into his stride, he opened up a couple of times in training and it was like a blur. It was good to watch. He was such a nice guy. He got on with the lads, the stories, the banter - things like that. He could have retired to the beach or wherever he wanted in the world. He's obviously made his money, he's very successful - just go and relax.

"But no, fair play, he wanted to try something different. Obviously, he's not a footballer...still not a footballer. But he tried."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Bolt is yet to reveal his plans having put his short-lived football career to bed, but the charismatic sprinter will surely have a new venture planned to entertain his fans. Could he perhaps turn his hand to crown green bowls? Or even become the tallest jockey in horse racing history? 


We shall wait to find out with bated breath, that's for sure.

