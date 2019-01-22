Zlatan Ibrahimovic Urges Harry Kane to Leave 'Normal' Tottenham in Search of Glory

Former Manchester United, Barcelona and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has urged Harry Kane to leave Tottenham if he really wants to become the best he can be.

As Kane's eponymous chant explains, he is a famed product of Spurs' academy system, and has already scored an astonishing 160 goals for the club in just 244 appearances, with 28 assists.



Shaun Clark/GettyImages

The England captain has 20 goals in 31 games across all competitions this season, though his progress has been hampered by the ankle injury he sustained against Manchester United, which is set to keep him out until March.



And Ibrahimovic, who is now at LA Galaxy, admitted to Bethard that he is an admirer of the 25-year-old, but feels he needs a relocation to truly fulfil his potential.



The 37-year-old explained: “When I was in England, I saw him play. I think he is a good striker. He's still developing, he's doing good things.

“But I always say, playing in a big club, performing good is different from playing in... with all respect to Tottenham, a 'normal' club.

“I think he can make it. He just needs to make the move, and people will remember you for what you win. So if he wants to win, then yes, I think he needs to change.”

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Despite his evident allegiance and connection to the Lilywhites, Kane has long been linked with Real Madrid, especially given the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and the age of Karim Benzema.

Madrid's rivals Barcelona have been equally touted for a move for the striker, with Luis Suarez not getting any younger either.

