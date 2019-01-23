Anthony Martial Instructs Agent to Discuss New Long-Term Contract at Man Utd

Anthony Martial is looking to commit his long-term future to Manchester United and he's urged his agent to enter talks with Ed Woodward to strike a new deal at Old Trafford.

It has been heavily speculated that Martial could be looking to force a move away from the club after locking horns with former manager José Mourinho.

The Portuguese head coach was happy to offload Martial but faced resistance from Manchester United's chief executive Ed Woodward, who even triggered a one-year extension in Martial's contract to prevent him from leaving for free this summer.

Since Mourinho's departure, Martial has found a new lease of life at Manchester United and the Daily Star claims that he's now looking to commit his future to the club.

A large reason for that is the arrival of new (albeit temporary) head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norweigan is only in charge until the end of the season as things stand, but he's secured seven wins on the bounce in his opening games.

Am I the only one who thinks Martial is better than Sterling — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 21, 2019

Martial even explained that just getting more minutes under Solskjaer has helped improve his feelings towards staying at the club.

"I’m happy, I’m playing more now this season than I was previously," Martial said, quoted by The Express. "So hopefully that can continue.

"I want to continue scoring goals and obviously that will have the effect of helping the team, so as long as I’m playing I am very happy."

Martial added that Solskjaer's arrival has been invaluable for the young players at Old Trafford, a factor that has been most evident by the form of Marcus Rashford.

The England international has scored five goals in six Premier League appearances following Solskjaer's appointment, and his fine form has caused Romelu Lukaku to drop down to the bench.