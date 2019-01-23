Eric Bailly Reflects on How He Came to Sign for Manchester United in MUTV Documentary

Eric Bailly has looked back on ‘one big happy time’ when he signed for Manchester United from Villarreal back in July 2016.



The Ivorian has made 67 appearances for the Red Devils (including 11 this season) following his move from the Spanish side on a four-year contract for a reported fee of £30m. Now, Bailly is the latest player to gain a special documentary about his journey to Old Trafford filmed by MUTV.

Our exclusive @EricBailly24 documentary will be available to watch on #MUTV from Thursday! 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 22, 2019

Bailly has reflected on how his move to Manchester came around in the documentary, l’Elephant d’Afrique. Bailly said: “I was with my mum in the lounge and I told her I was going to sign for United.

“The family came and we talked and everyone was delighted. That day was one big happy time.



”Then I had to get on the flight to come and finalise all the arrangements in England. I had to undergo medical tests and sign here in Manchester."



After becoming former manager Jose Mourinho’s first signing in 2016, Bailly has gone on to have a successful career at Old Trafford. He was a key figure, playing in 11 games, in United's successful Europa League run in 2017 - though he did miss the final against Ajax due to suspension.



He added: “When I was in the Ivory Coast training centre, we had a small staff, a different system from Europe but they taught us a lot and it was there I realised that with hard work I could make it.



“Why not become a professional player in Europe? I believed in myself and continued to grow, to pray and that’s how I became a professional player in Europe.”

L’Elephant d’Afrique is set to be released on MUTV for subscribers on 24 January.