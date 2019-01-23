Eric Bailly Reflects on How He Came to Sign for Manchester United in MUTV Documentary

By 90Min
January 23, 2019

Eric Bailly has looked back on ‘one big happy time’ when he signed for Manchester United from Villarreal back in July 2016.

The Ivorian has made 67 appearances for the Red Devils (including 11 this season) following his move from the Spanish side on a four-year contract for a reported fee of £30m. Now, Bailly is the latest player to gain a special documentary about his journey to Old Trafford filmed by MUTV.

Bailly has reflected on how his move to Manchester came around in the documentary, l’Elephant d’Afrique. Bailly said: “I was with my mum in the lounge and I told her I was going to sign for United.

“The family came and we talked and everyone was delighted. That day was one big happy time.

”Then I had to get on the flight to come and finalise all the arrangements in England. I had to undergo medical tests and sign here in Manchester." 

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

After becoming former manager Jose Mourinho’s first signing in 2016, Bailly has gone on to have a successful career at Old Trafford. He was a key figure, playing in 11 games, in United's successful Europa League run in 2017 - though he did miss the final against Ajax due to suspension.


He added: “When I was in the Ivory Coast training centre, we had a small staff, a different system from Europe but they taught us a lot and it was there I realised that with hard work I could make it.

“Why not become a professional player in Europe? I believed in myself and continued to grow, to pray and that’s how I became a professional player in Europe.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

L’Elephant d’Afrique is set to be released on MUTV for subscribers on 24 January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message