Liverpool Set to Sign Promising US Orleans Defender Billy Koumetio During January Transfer Window

By 90Min
January 23, 2019

Liverpool are reportedly set to sign promising 16-year-old French centre-back Billy Koumetio from Ligue 2 side US Orleans.

Koumetio made a name for himself as part of the Lyon academy, proving to be one of the Under-17 side's key players. However, he left the club last summer in favour of US Orleans and, after an impressive stint with the side, now appears set to join up with Liverpool's academy.

News of Koumetio's imminent move to Liverpool comes from RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, who revealed the news on Twitter. He wrote: "Liverpool will sign a young promising french defender Billy Koumetio 16 years old. 

"He played in Lyon and now in Orleans. He arrived in England this week".

The towering youngster spent several years playing with one of Lyon's local feeder sides, FC Vaulx-en-Velin, before officially joining Lyon at the Under-13 age group. After spending several years with Lyon's prestigious academy, Koumetio opted to leave the club in search of a new challenge.

Koumetio will already be familiar with the setup at Liverpool's academy, having spent time on trial with the club in November. He featured in a friendly for the Under-16 side against Hertha Berlin, and the Reds were clearly impressed with what they saw from Koumetio.

Liverpool have been on the lookout for some of Europe's finest young prospects in recent months. The club finalised the signing of highly rated Ajax youngster Ki-Jana Hoever in September, and Koumetio will soon follow the Dutchman through the doors at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has proven himself to be willing to give the club's talented youngsters a chance in the first team. Alongside Hoever, 18-year-old winger Rafael Camacho has also made his Liverpool debut this season, as the club look to cement their place as one of Europe's elite sides for the foreseeable future.

