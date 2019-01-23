Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri appears to have gone on the offensive once again by claiming that the club's talisman Eden Hazard is "more of an individual player than a leader" during his latest press conference.

The Italian made headlines following Chelsea's disappointing defeat to Arsenal last week after claiming that his current crop of players were difficult to motivate, as well as suggesting that some of the group shouldn't be playing at the highest level.

Despite supposedly having talks with his players to defuse any tension following his post-match comments, Sarri now claims that Chelsea's star player Hazard doesn't have what it takes to be a leader at Stamford Bridge.

"He's more of an individual player than a leader," Sarri said, quoted by Goal. "He's very important for us, of course, because he's a great player. He can win a match in two minutes, sometimes one minute.

"He is one of the best in the world, but at this moment he is not a leader."

Sarri added that he is still in the dark over Hazard's long-term future with the club and that there are no new updates over the Belgian's contract situation.

It's not all doom and gloom for Chelsea fans, however, as Sarri confirmed that Argentina international striker Gonzalo Higuaín is just a few hours away from signing a contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old is halfway through a loan spell with AC Milan, but the Rossoneri are closing in on a £35m deal for Genoa striker Krzysztof Piątek which will open the door for Higuaín to cut his spell at San Siro short and leave his parent club Juventus.