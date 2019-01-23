Tottenham Eye Move for Nikola Kalinić With Alvaro Morata Heading to Atletico Madrid

By 90Min
January 23, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an offer to Atletico Madrid to sign Croatian striker Nikola Kalinić.

With Dele Alli and Harry set to be out until March, and Son Heung-min on international duty, Spurs are currently without a number of their key attackers heading into a crucial period of their season. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Marca report that while Valencia is a possible landing place for Kalinić, the best financial offer comes from Tottenham, who have therefore moved to the head of the queue in the race to sign the forward.

Álvaro Morata is closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid, and this is part of the rather large domino effect that is having an impact on multiple clubs around Europe. Morata's return to Atletico would reportedly allow Kalinić to leave the club, and thus potentially make the move to Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Kalinić has largely been a peripheral figure at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium this season. With the likes of Diego Costa, Antoine Griezmann and Ángel Correa ahead of him in the pecking order, the Croatian is predominantly used as a substitute.

For the time being, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping Spurs stars such as Fernando Llorente and Erik Lamela can step up, while Lucas Moura is expected to return from injury imminently.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message