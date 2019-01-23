Victor Wanyama Among Tottenham Trio Returning to First Team Training Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By 90Min
January 23, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has returned to full first-team training following a two month lay-off through injury.

The 27-year-old last featured for Spurs during their narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in November, where a second-half header from Juan Foyth snatched all three points away from Roy Hodgson's Eagles.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Wanyama has returned to training ahead of their match against Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Spurs have a one-goal advantage going into their game at Stamford Bridge.

Joining Wanyama on the training pitch was Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko, who have been suffering from knee and groin problems respectively in recent weeks. 

Both are in line to start against Chelsea, while Wanyama is expected to be eased back into first-team action for Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Harry KaneDele Alli and Son Heung-min are still missing from Mauricio Pochettino's first team squad. The two England internationals have recently sustained long term injuries, while Son is away with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Despite their recent injury blows, Tottenham will be hoping that they can progress into the Carabao Cup final where, even before the semi-finals have concluded, it's safe to say they'll face Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side are taking a nine-goal lead to the Pirelli Stadium on Wednesday, with League One outfit Burton Albion's outstanding cup run all but confirmed to be over following their trip to the Etihad.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Gabriel Jesus scored four goals against the Brewers, while Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez also get their names on the scoresheet in Manchester City's rout.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message