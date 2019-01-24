Arsenal Open Talks With PSG Midfielder Christopher Nkunku Over Loan With Option to Buy

By 90Min
January 24, 2019

Arsenal have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the potential loan signing of midfielder Christopher Nkunku following the collapse of their proposed move for Barcelona's Denis Suárez.

The 21-year-old is one of the most highly rated players who has graduated from PSG's academy, featuring in 65 appearances across all competitions where the versatile midfielder has scored nine goals and claimed three assists.

Allsport Co./GettyImages

French outlet L’Équipe, via GFFN, report that Nkunku could now be on his way out of the club and Arsenal have caught wind of the midfielder's potential availability.

His current contract at the Parc des Princes runs out in 2020, but it's believed Nkunku's future rests on any potential incomings in the French capital - namely Chelsea target Leandro Paredes.

Nkunku might not be a household name across European football just yet, but some Arsenal fans will already have some idea of what he can bring to their side after seeing him in action during pre-season.

During the game, Nkunku was used in more of a free role, but he was still able to show off his passing range, tackling ability and athleticism against Unai Emery's side. He also converted a second-half penalty, as PSG went on to lose 5-1 in the International Champions Cup.

Arsenal boss Emery has already confirmed that his side can't make any permanent signings during the January transfer window, but that they are exploring a few different options to bring in at least for the remainder of the season.

Along with Nkunku, Arsenal are once again said to be interested in signing former Sporting CP winger Gelson Martins

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Portugal international joined Atlético Madrid over the summer but has failed to make an impression on Diego Simeone. Newcastle United are also considering a move for Martins.

