Cardiff Owner Vincent Tan Makes Statement After Police End Emiliano Sala Search

By 90Min
January 24, 2019

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan has released a statement after Guernsey Police called off the search for the light aircraft carrying Bluebirds' striker Emiliano Sala.

Sala was the only passenger on the plane flown by pilot David Ibbotson when it went off the radar over the English Channel on Monday night.

After several days of searching with no success, Guernsey Police confirmed that they had ended their search and informed the next of kin, adding that the chances of survival were now 'extremely remote'.

"Monday evening’s news shook everyone at Cardiff City FC to the core," said Tan in a statement on Cardiff's official website.

"We were looking forward to providing Emiliano with the next step in his life and career.

"Those who met Emiliano described a good-natured and humble young man who was eager to impress in the Premier League.

"The response from the football community has been truly touching and we place on record our sincere thanks to those who have sent messages of support.

"We also thank everyone involved with the search and rescue operation, and continue to pray for Emiliano, David Ibbotson and their families."

Matthew Horwood/GettyImages

Tributes have been laid outside the Cardiff City Stadium, and outside the Stade de la Beaujoire, home ground of FC Nantes. Sala had completed a transfer from Nantes to Cardiff two days before his disappearance.


Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri, who managed Sala at Nantes, said: "He's a fantastic footballer who always gave his best when we worked together in France.

"Like everyone else, I was devastated to hear the news this morning that Emiliano was on board the aircraft."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message