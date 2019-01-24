Bayern Munich Signs USA Prospect Chris Richards From FC Dallas

Chris Richards impressed on a summer loan with Bayern Munich and earned a full transfer from FC Dallas to the German power.

By Avi Creditor
January 24, 2019

Another U.S. youngster is on his way to Germany.

Chris Richards has secured a permanent transfer from FC Dallas to Bayern Munich, with the 18-year-old center back joining the Bundesliga power after a successful trial run over the summer. Richards has signed on through June 2023 with Bayern, and he follows the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Josh Sargent and a host of other young U.S. prospects looking to make it big by using the Bundesliga as a launching pad.

Richards spoke of his desire to go to Bayern Munich permanently in a November discussion with SI.com's Grant Wahl, saying: “I’m not knocking MLS at all, but everyone’s dream is to play on the biggest stage possible. Hopefully I can stay here, and Bayern can give me a professional contract."

Richards, an Alabama native who signed with FC Dallas from its academy last April, impressed enough in his time at Bayern to convince the club to grant his wish. According to Goal.com, the transfer is for a modest $1.5 million, with FC Dallas retaining a substantial 40% sell-on clause as part of the deal. FC Dallas and Bayern entered into a strategic partnership in February of 2018, and Richards' transfer is a direct product of it being put into practice.

“Chris Richards is a phenomenal talent with a bright future ahead of him,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said in a statement. “We’re proud to develop players who can play for one of the sport’s most successful clubs. Chris’ transfer reflects our commitment to our philosophy of grooming players at the local level who can compete on a global stage.”

Richards played for Bayern Munich during its most recent summer tour, and he lauded David Alaba for showing him the ropes. The transfer could be the start of a big year for Richards, who is in frame to represent the USA at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland. He follows the footsteps of another MLS talent to Bayern after Alphonso Davies's league-record transfer from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

"I've always dreamt of playing for a big European club and now I’m at one of the world’s top teams. I'm really happy," Richards said in a Bayern statement.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message