Another U.S. youngster is on his way to Germany.

Chris Richards has secured a permanent transfer from FC Dallas to Bayern Munich, with the 18-year-old center back joining the Bundesliga power after a successful trial run over the summer. Richards has signed on through June 2023 with Bayern, and he follows the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Josh Sargent and a host of other young U.S. prospects looking to make it big by using the Bundesliga as a launching pad.

Richards spoke of his desire to go to Bayern Munich permanently in a November discussion with SI.com's Grant Wahl, saying: “I’m not knocking MLS at all, but everyone’s dream is to play on the biggest stage possible. Hopefully I can stay here, and Bayern can give me a professional contract."

Richards, an Alabama native who signed with FC Dallas from its academy last April, impressed enough in his time at Bayern to convince the club to grant his wish. According to Goal.com, the transfer is for a modest $1.5 million, with FC Dallas retaining a substantial 40% sell-on clause as part of the deal. FC Dallas and Bayern entered into a strategic partnership in February of 2018, and Richards' transfer is a direct product of it being put into practice.

“Chris Richards is a phenomenal talent with a bright future ahead of him,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said in a statement. “We’re proud to develop players who can play for one of the sport’s most successful clubs. Chris’ transfer reflects our commitment to our philosophy of grooming players at the local level who can compete on a global stage.”

Richards played for Bayern Munich during its most recent summer tour, and he lauded David Alaba for showing him the ropes. The transfer could be the start of a big year for Richards, who is in frame to represent the USA at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland. He follows the footsteps of another MLS talent to Bayern after Alphonso Davies's league-record transfer from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

"I've always dreamt of playing for a big European club and now I’m at one of the world’s top teams. I'm really happy," Richards said in a Bayern statement.