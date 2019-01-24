The 10 South American nations and guests Japan and Qatar will learn their fate for this summer's Copa America at Thursday's draw (5:30 p.m. ET) in Rio de Janeiro.

Host Brazil and rivals Argentina and Uruguay are in the top pot of the four that will determine the groups. The three-team pots were based on the FIFA world ranking, with one team from each going into three groups of four. The only caveat is that Japan and Qatar cannot be drawn together. The top two in each group and the best two third-place finishers will advance to the quarterfinals, and a single-elimination knockout bracket will determine the winner.

Brazil has not won the Copa America since 2007, and the pressure is on the host nation to deliver after falling short in the last major competition it hosted, the 2014 World Cup.

Chile has won the last two Copa America titles (2015 Copa America, 2016 Copa America Centenario), while Uruguay has the most titles all-time with 15.

It remains to be seen whether Lionel Messi will return to the Argentina national team, which is seeking a first major senior trophy since the 1993 Copa America. The Barcelona star hasn't played for Argentina–a 14-time Copa America winner–since La Albiceleste's last-16 exit at the 2018 World Cup.

Here are the pots for the Copa America draw, with the groups updated as the draw unfolds. As host, Brazil goes into position A1 and will play in the opening match June 14 in Sao Paulo (refresh for most recent results):

POT 1: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina

POT 2: Colombia, Chile, Peru

POT 3: Venezuela, Paraguay, Japan

POT 4: Ecuador, Bolivia, Qatar

