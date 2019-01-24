Inter Attempting to Offload 'Disgraced' Radja Nainggolan With Arsenal Possible Destination

Inter could be attempting to offload midfielder Radja Nainggolan to a number of Premier League sides including Arsenal, just six months after capturing the Belgian from Roma in a €38m deal.

Reports from Italy claim that Inter are willing to sell Nainggolan after becoming disillusioned with his poor attitude. The midfielder has already been fined on numerous occasions this campaign, with his latest offence opening the door for a January exit.

According to Italian news outlet Il Giornale, Nainggolan's disciplinary issues have left Inter with no choice but to offload the midfielder, nicknamed the 'ninja.'

They claim the ex-Roma man has become 'disgraced' at Inter after reporting late for training continuously, as well as allegedly saying 'he want's a move back to Rome.' They go on to report Nainggolan's adventure in Milan 'could finish after just six months', with a move to England being rumoured.

Arsenal have been linked with the Belgian after Aaron Ramsey signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus this week. With Mesut Ozil out of favour, and the Gunners looking set to miss out on Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, a possible swap deal for Nainggolan involving Ozil is now being touted.

Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti spoke on Telelombardia TV (via PassioneInter.com), relaying Arsenal's interest in the midfielder: "This afternoon people have called me and told me, Inter are trying to sell Nainggolan to England.





"Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man Utd. Inter want Arsenal to give Mesut Ozil in return, a loan deal for six months with the promise Ozil comes in June." Pellegatti claimed.

The German playmaker has made just 16 appearances under Emery and doesn't look to suit the high pressing style the Spaniard has implemented in north London. With a reported salary of £300,000-a-week, the Gunners may be willing to offload Ozil for a cheaper alternative in Nainggolan.