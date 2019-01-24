Lazar Markovic Could Finally End Liverpool Nightmare Before the Transfer Window Closes

Lazar Markovic could be set to end his Liverpool nightmare and leave the club after five seasons and just 31 Premier League appearances on Merseyside, with a move to Mexico or China in the cards.

The Serbian joined from Benfica in 2014 for £20m under Brendan Rodgers, who labelled the winger "an exciting transfer". But his career has since seen a rapid decline and the 24-year-old currently trains and plays for Reds' academy.

👀| Lazar Markovic last played for Liverpool in a competitive game on May 2nd 2015 v QPR



That's 1,357 days

Or 193 weeks

He's currently on 50k a week.



He has been paid £9,650,000 since his last Liverpool game. pic.twitter.com/2WofXYo99n — The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) January 18, 2019

According to reports in Goal, Markovic could be on his way out of Anfield before the end of the current transfer window, with discussions already being held with at least one Mexican top-flight club about a potential move. There has also been speculation of a move to the Chinese Super League.

Markovic, whose contract expires in June and will not be renewed, has been told by Liverpool he is free to leave the club for the past three years. He did come close to leaving last summer, only for a deal with Anderlecht to fall through at the final hurdle.

Thank you for making such a great effort for trying to get me back in the club. However, money was not the issue !!!!! Good luck in the future 💜 @rscanderlecht — Lazar Marković (@LMarkec50) September 3, 2018

The Belgian outfit claimed the problem was financial, although Markovic later stated via his personal Twitter account that “money was not the issue," as later report claimed that Markovic was uncertain about working under then-coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck.

His last Liverpool appearance came in May 2015, a six-minute cameo against QPR and has since been shipped out on loan to Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull City and Anderlecht.

The 22 capped Serbian international did make it into a matchday squad under Jurgen Klopp last season at Leicester in the Carabao Cup but failed to make it onto the pitch as Liverpool lost 2-0.

Liverpool's Serbian winger Lazar Markovic, 24, has been demoted to train with the club's under-23 side.



Markovic has made 19 Premier League games for the Reds since signing for £20m from Benfica in 2014. (Liverpool Echo) pic.twitter.com/IFoF0m05By — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) September 11, 2018

On Sunday, Reds fans were able to grab a rare glimpse of the Serb in action. He played 90 minutes as an over-age player for Liverpool’s Under-23 side in the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich in the Premier League Cup at Kirkby.