Lazar Markovic Could Finally End Liverpool Nightmare Before the Transfer Window Closes

By 90Min
January 24, 2019

Lazar Markovic could be set to end his Liverpool nightmare and leave the club after five seasons and just 31 Premier League appearances on Merseyside, with a move to Mexico or China in the cards.

The Serbian joined from Benfica in 2014 for £20m under Brendan Rodgers, who labelled the winger "an exciting transfer". But his career has since seen a rapid decline and the 24-year-old currently trains and plays for Reds' academy.

According to reports in Goal, Markovic could be on his way out of Anfield before the end of the current transfer window, with discussions already being held with at least one Mexican top-flight club about a potential move. There has also been speculation of a move to the Chinese Super League.

Markovic, whose contract expires in June and will not be renewed, has been told by Liverpool he is free to leave the club for the past three years. He did come close to leaving last summer, only for a deal with Anderlecht to fall through at the final hurdle. 

The Belgian outfit claimed the problem was financial, although Markovic later stated via his personal Twitter account that “money was not the issue," as later report claimed that Markovic was uncertain about working under then-coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck. 

His last Liverpool appearance came in May 2015, a six-minute cameo against QPR and has since been shipped out on loan to Fenerbahce, Sporting CP, Hull City and Anderlecht.

The 22 capped Serbian international did make it into a matchday squad under Jurgen Klopp last season at Leicester in the Carabao Cup but failed to make it onto the pitch as Liverpool lost 2-0.

On Sunday, Reds fans were able to grab a rare glimpse of the Serb in action. He played 90 minutes as an over-age player for Liverpool’s Under-23 side in the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich in the Premier League Cup at Kirkby.

