Marcelo Expresses Desire to Join Ronaldo at Juventus Amid Real Madrid's Struggles in La Liga

By 90Min
January 24, 2019

Marcelo is reported to have told Real Madrid to let him leave should Juventus come in with an offer for him in the coming months, due to a desire to link up with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

The Portuguese forward scored 450 goals from 438 appearances in a legendary nine-year spell in Madrid, but departed for Italy in the summer. And after failing to sign an adequate replacement, Los Blancos have toiled in La Liga.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Replacing Julen Lopetegui with Santiago Solari has had a positive impact, but they remain ten points adrift of league leaders Barcelona, and Tutto Mercato claim that their struggles have left Marcelo longing to leave Spain behind and link up with his former teammate once again. 

The report does acknowledge that a deal isn't entirely likely in the near future, and suggests that a move for the 30-year-old would only be considered by Juventus in the event of his international compatriot Alex Sandro departing. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The claim, though, is that the player is very keen on a potential move, and the constant communication between the two players coupled with the marketing opportunities that would accompany a switch for the accomplished Brazilian mean it wouldn't take too much for it to materialise in the summer. 

In 12 years at Real Marcelo has lifted four La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues, including the famous three consecutive victories picked up under Zinedine Zidane. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

Many of his 471 appearances for the club came as part of a prolific left wing partnership with Ronaldo, during which the pair became close friends. Whether or not that bond that served the club so well could become the factor that drives him away, however, remains to be seen. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message