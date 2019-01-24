Neymar Injury Fears Eased as Reports Claim He Could Return to Face Man Utd in UCL

Fears over Neymar's injury have eased after it was revealed that the latest setback did not affect the screw placed in his foot during last year's surgery.

The forward was sidelined for the last three months of the 2017/18 season after suffering a fractured Metatarsal in February, and was only just fit to make Brazil's squad for the World Cup. After sustaining a similar injury in the 2-0 French Cup win over Strasbourg on Wednesday evening, there were fears that a similar outcome would in turn unfold.



FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

In an official statement on the night, Paris Saint-Germain declared: "The first examinations carried out revealed a painful reactivation of the lesion of the fifth right metatarsal. The treatment will depend on the evolution in the coming days. All therapeutic options should be considered."

However, according to Brazilian publication Globo Esporte, it is not as bad as was initially suspected, with the screw in place from last season's injury unaffected. The 26-year-old will now be monitored over the next 10 days, at which point the decision as to whether he will actually need surgery will be made.

If he does not, then there is a genuine optimism that he could be fit in time to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie on February 12th.

The injury occurred after three consecutive strong challenges from Strasbourg defender Moataz Zemzemi in the early exchanges, and the Brazilian eventually left the pitch in tears, naturally fearing the worst.

However, Strasbourg's players and coach weren't too sympathetic, with Anthony Goncalves proclaiming after the game, as quoted by BBC sport: "It's Neymar's style, but don't come and complain when you get kicked. He is a great player, I respect him. He can enjoy himself but don't come blubbering afterwards."