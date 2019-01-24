Paris Saint Germain Reportedly Close to Signing Napoli Star Midfielder Allan

Paris Saint Germain's search for a midfielder to replace wantaway Adrien Rabiot looks to be over, as they are reportedly close to signing Napoli midfielder Allan.

According to Carlo Alvino, the same man who broke the news of Carlo Ancelotti's appointment to Napoli, the two clubs have taken the next step in agreeing to a transfer by coming to an economic agreement worth over €100m.

PSG have been linked with a big-money move for midfielder Allan. The French club are thought to value him at €70m, while Napoli want closer to €100m. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/cuvUM85jEd — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 23, 2019

Napoli's evaluation of Allan seems a bit overpriced but PSG have refused to give up in their hunt for the Brazilian as they see him as an ideal candidate for Rabiot who has been linked with a move away throughout the transfer window.

Allan, who is usually deployed in a deeper midfield role, is known for his strength, enthusiasm on the ball and his ability to win the ball back from the opposition. The midfielder isn't bad going forward with brilliant long-rang passing ability along with pace and good dribbling skills, which allows him to get his team on the front foot.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Football Italia have reported that the Brazilian midfielder has already agreed to a four-and-a-half year deal with the French giants, believed to be worth €32m-a-year.





With Allan looking set to have a role in the first team at PSG, the midfielder will hope to get a deal done as soon as possible. The 28-year-old will hope this move goes through before PSG complete signings of alternatives due to his high price tag.