Paris Saint Germain Reportedly Close to Signing Napoli Star Midfielder Allan

By 90Min
January 24, 2019

Paris Saint Germain's search for a midfielder to replace wantaway Adrien Rabiot looks to be over, as they are reportedly close to signing Napoli midfielder Allan.

According to Carlo Alvino, the same man who broke the news of Carlo Ancelotti's appointment to Napoli, the two clubs have taken the next step in agreeing to a transfer by coming to an economic agreement worth over €100m.

Napoli's evaluation of Allan seems a bit overpriced but PSG have refused to give up in their hunt for the Brazilian as they see him as an ideal candidate for Rabiot who has been linked with a move away throughout the transfer window. 

Allan, who is usually deployed in a deeper midfield role, is known for his strength, enthusiasm on the ball and his ability to win the ball back from the opposition. The midfielder isn't bad going forward with brilliant long-rang passing ability along with pace and good dribbling skills, which allows him to get his team on the front foot.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Football Italia have reported that the Brazilian midfielder has already agreed to a four-and-a-half year deal with the French giants, believed to be worth €32m-a-year. 


With Allan looking set to have a role in the first team at PSG, the midfielder will hope to get a deal done as soon as possible. The 28-year-old will hope this move goes through before PSG complete signings of alternatives due to his high price tag.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message