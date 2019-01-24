Unai Emery Speaks About Positive Relationship With Monchi as Arsenal Seek New Technical Director

By 90Min
January 24, 2019

Unai Emery has spoken out on speculation linking Arsenal with Roma's Monchi, as the London club reportedly seek a new sporting director.

Sven Mislintat's departure from his role as head of recruitment earlier this week means the Gunners are now reportedly looking for someone capable of filling both roles, and Monchi has been widely thought of as one of the contenders, due to his work under Emery in the past.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The pair were together at Sevilla, where Monchi made his name as he oversaw the recruitment of the likes of Sergio Ramos and Jesus Navas, among other high profile names, during his 16-year tenure with La Liga side, before leaving alongside Emery in 2016.

He has since continued to impress at AS Roma, and after Mislintat stepped down from his role, there has been frequent talk that the 50-year-old could be the man to replace him.

"Now, I can only say to you that he's working in Roma," Emery said of Monchi, via arsenal.com

"I worked well with him in Sevilla for three and a half years, and very well too. 

"My relationship with him is good but this work is for the club and the issue is the club's responsibility. I can say to you only that he is a good person and a good professional."

He continued: "But maybe if you do this recruitment very quickly, maybe you can make a mistake. 

"I think it's better to do without that, being calm and also finding the best possible person to do this job like we want. I think the club is working on that. It's not my issue. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I can say the same: if Arsenal decided to sign one Sporting Director, then I will agree with them."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message