Ajax Defender Matthijs De Ligt Plays Down Barcelona Interest Despite Growing Speculation

Barcelona are reportedly 'assessing' the possibility of signing Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt, despite the defender publicly dismissing speculation linking him with a move to the Camp Nou.

The Dutchman has been hailed as one of the best young prospects in European football, starring in the Eredivisie and Champions League with Ajax this season.



According to Mundo Deportivo , the Catalan giants see De Ligt as a potential replacement for 32-year-old Gerard Pique, and have been impressed with the centre-back's style of play which has drawn comparisons to former Barcelona and Netherlands legends Ronald Koeman.





De Ligt's Ajax teammate Frenkie De Jong completed his own move to the La Liga side earlier in the January transfer window, with the report adding that both De Jong and De Ligt harbour hopes of being reunited at club level.

A potential transfer for De Ligt is reportedly complicated by the Dutch side's €60m valuation, with the defender himself insisting that he has paid no attention to the speculation surrounding his future.

He said (as quoted by AS ): "I can't stop journalists talking about that, it's part of football.

"Now that Frenkie has completed his transfer, it [the speculation] can happen to me, but the only thing that interests me is Ajax. That's the only thing I'm working on."

De Ligt added: "I'm just going to do my own thing and everything will work out if I do that. I think anyone would like to play for Barcelona at some point in their career.

"We'll see where I end up, but for now I'm very happy at Ajax and I hope to have a good season here. Or seasons, maybe."

