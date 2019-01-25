Atlético Madrid Ace Diego Godín 'Completes Medical' Ahead of Summer Switch to Inter

By 90Min
January 25, 2019

Reports from Italy have claimed that Atlético Madrid captain Diego Godin has already completed a medical with Inter, ahead of a summer switch to the Serie A side.

Godin's deal with Los Colchoneros is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, with the player seemingly intent on taking on a new challenge away from Spain. The Uruguay international has been Atléti since 2010, playing a pivotal role in their development into a rock solid defensive side, and skippering the team to one La Liga title and two Europa Leagues.

According to Sky Sport Italia, via Football Italia, Godín has reportedly already undergone and passed a medical with Inter, ahead of a summer switch to the San Siro upon the expiry of his current deal. The report claims that Atléti attempted to keep the veteran defender at the club with a new offer, which the veteran defender ultimately rejected.

The 32-year-old a believed to have agreed a deal worth €6m per annum with the San Siro sleeping giants, in a contract that will see him play in Milan until 2021. Much like their stadium sharing rivals AC Milan, I Nerazzurri have invested heavily in new talent in recent years, but have been unable to overthrow Juventus, who have won the last seven league titles in a row.


Inter have the second best defensive record in the league this season, but Godín is likely to make their backline ever more solid in the 2018/19 campaign. 

In other news, Inter are believed to be preparing to offload summer signing Radja Nainggolan just six months into his stay at the club. The Belgium international has been fined on numerous occasions for his poor conduct this season, and could be snapped up in the January transfer window should a side be confident of taming the 30-year-old midfielder.

