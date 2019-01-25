Cedric Soares Undergoes Medical at Inter Ahead of Six-Month Loan Switch to Serie A

By 90Min
January 25, 2019

Southampton's Cedric Soares has completed his medical at Serie A side Inter, ahead of a six-month loan move to the Italian giants.

The 27-year-old had been widely linked with an exit in some capacity, having fallen out of favour under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, and could now offer cover at right-back for the Nerazzuri amid concerns over Sime Vrsaljko's condition. 

Inter, sitting third in Serie A, had been considering options including Manchester United's Matteo Darmian, but have now settled on Cedric according to the BBC, who has completed his medical today in Milan.

The deal will last until the end of the current season, and Inter are expected to retain a £9.5m option to buy - slightly more than the £6m Southampton paid to acquire him in 2015. 

The Portuguese defender had been Southampton's first choice at right-back for the vast majority of his three-and-a-half years in England, but has recently lost his spot to teenager Yan Valery, and after new boss Hasenhuttl expressed his desire to trim his squad as he vies to steer them clear of the relegation zone, he appears to be one of the early casualties.

Hasenhuttl is yet to move for any new signings with a week remaining in the January transfer window, but striker Manolo Gabbiadini is already out the door, while Steven Davis and Wesley Hoedt have departed on loan. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

They have been linked with Leicester striker Islam Slimani, but the dominant story surrounding the Saints at present is that of Cedric's pending departure. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message