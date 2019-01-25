Frenkie de Jong Calls Sergio Busquets 'Best Midfielder in the World' After Completing Barcelona Move

Barcelona's new midfield man Frenkie de Jong has praised his new teammate Sergio Busquets, calling the Spaniard the 'best midfielder in the world'.

De Jong comes to Barcelona with a big reputation following a protracted transfer saga that saw Ernesto Valverde's side beat out competition from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for the €75m Ajax star.

The versatile Dutchman is seen by many as a long-term replacement for Busquets at the base of Barça's midfield. However, de Jong has assured that he is happy to play wherever he is needed, while emphasising that his future midfield partner will continue to be important for the club for years to come.

VI-Images/GettyImages

In an interview with NOS, De Jong said: "Busquets is the best midfielder in the world and will play some more years, so I don't have any illusions.

"Barcelona see me as being able to play in all three midfield positions and I'm going to Barcelona to become a starter, but I will not say anything.





"I had doubts about Barca, I thought they had so many midfielders... But Barca gave me the right feeling. There are no guarantees but my chances are positive."

In the same interview, De Jong also revealed why he joined Barcelona over suitors City and PSG, citing the Spanish champions' long-term interest in him, while calling them a 'dream club'.

The Dutch international will move to the Catalan club on the 1 of July after the two clubs agreed a fee of €75m with a further €11m in potential add-ons.