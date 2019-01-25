Juventus Interested in Timo Werner With New RB Leipzig Deal Set to Include 'Special' Release Clause

January 25, 2019

Juventus are interested in a move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, with the forward insisting on inserting a 'special' release clause in any new contract with the Bundesliga club.

The Germany international has been in prolific form this season, and has been a cornerstone of Leipzig's success in recent seasons.

According to Corriere dello Sport, with Werner's current deal with the German side expiring in the summer of 2020, Leipzig are 'doing everything possible' to extend his contract until 2024.

The report adds that as part of the lure of the deal for Werner to sign, a €70m release clause would be inserted in his contract that would only apply to ten clubs, those being: Juventus, Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG.

Speaking about the striker's future, Leipzig president Oliver Mintzlaff said: "We want to find a solution by the end of the season and we think we will find a solution by that date."

Werner began his career at VfB Stuttgart, and represented the club at various youth levels before making his first-team debut in the 2013/2014 season.

The German's career really took off however after he signed for Leipzig in 2016, and broke the 20-goal barrier on successive occasions in his first two full seasons with the club.

The 22-year-old has scored 11 times in the Bundesliga this campaign and added a further two assists, and has seemingly rediscovered his form after a poor World Cup campaign with Germany.

