Leonardo Bonucci Claims Last Season's 'Underdogs' Liverpool Are the Team to Beat in the UCL

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has backed Liverpool to have another impressive run in the Champions League this season.

Jurgen Klopp's outfit almost went all the way last season, falling only at the last hurdle, as they surprised Europe with their fantastic journey to the final.

Now the veteran centre-back has explained why he thinks Liverpool are amongst the favourites to go and win the Champions League this time around.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy (via the Liverpool Echo), the defender referenced Liverpool's great form from last season as the reason they may go all the way again this year. He also suggested that if Juve can get past Atletico Madrid in the next round and go further in the competition, Liverpool will likely be one of the teams to beat.

"I think there are four favourites: Barcelona, City, Juventus and Liverpool. Teams with an identity," Bonucci explained.





"The Champions League can be very surprising. Look at Liverpool, they were underdogs last season and they reached the final."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The 31-year-old is no stranger to Champions League heartbreak, reaching the finals of the competition with Juventus twice, but never lifting the trophy.

The Reds enjoyed a fine run in getting to the final last season but ultimately lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev.

If Klopp wants to follow up on last year's European form, his side will first have to overcome Bayern Munich who they face in the last 16. However, this time around, with the added defensive strength of Alisson in goal, Liverpool players and fans alike may have fair reason to feel more confident.