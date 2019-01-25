LionRock Capital Become New Minority Shareholders at Inter After 31.05% Acquisition

Inter have revealed that LionRock Capital have reached an agreement with Erick Thohir and

International Sports Capital HK to buy out the 31.05% shares they previously held, making them the new minority shareholders at the club.

The Nerazzurri announced the deal via an official statement on their website, which explained:



"FC Internazionale Milano S.p.A announces that LionRock Capital has reached an agreement with International Sports Capital HK Limited to acquire their 31.05% shares in the Club. Thus, LionRock Capital becomes the new minority shareholder in Inter.

"The Club welcomes LionRock Capital to the Inter family and expects them to assist and support Suning in bringing further success to Inter both on and off the pitch. The Club extends its appreciation to Erick Thohir for his past contributions and wishes him every success in the future."



Thohir, who is a billionaire media tycoon, has also been involved with DC United, Oxford United as well as NBA team Philadelphia 76ers, and is expected to return to his native Indonesia where he is the number one candidate to stabilise a chaotic governing body that has recently been plunged into a match-fixing scandal.

Speaking on the announcement, Inter president Steven Zhang declared: “In 2018, thanks to the efforts of the entire staff, of our management, coaching team and players, we have achieved strong results in sports performance, commercial growth, and marketing and media innovations.

"This gives us full confidence for the future development of the Club and has led to the interest of LionRock Capital. In addition to this partnership, we also look forward to establishing further global sporting and commercial relationships.

"Together with our partners, we continue working on our prime objective – to make Inter a top club worldwide on and off the pitch and to provide the best possible experience for millions of Inter fans.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Kar Keung Tseung, the Founder and Managing Director of LionRock Capital, proclaimed on the minority share purchase of the Serie A side : “We are very optimistic about the business development prospects of all sports-related activities and with over 110 years of history and global influence in the football area, FC Internazionale Milano has exciting future development potential.

"LionRock Capital will fully support Inter’s key objective to make the Club one of the world’s top football clubs both on and off the pitch."

