Liverpool Fans React as Lazar Markovic Pops Up From Obscurity to Score for Reds' Under-23s

By 90Min
January 25, 2019

Liverpool outcast Lazar Markovic has reminded the fans he's still around, opening the scoring for the club's Under-23 side as they beat Swansea's Under-23s 2-0 on Thursday.

With his contract up in the summer, Markovic looks about as certain as anyone to depart Anfield in the months to come. Most Liverpool fans in fact, just assumed he had de-materialised into thin air, such is the infrequency of official acknowledgements of his existence these days. 

It has been four years since the £20m signing last made an appearance for the Liverpool first team, however, he made headlines on Thursday when he appeared out of nowhere to open the scoring for the Under-23s.

Stunned to see his name accompanying the words 'goal' and 'puts LFC ahead', Reds fans had mixed feelings about his appearance, expressing everything from semi-ironic praise...

...to surprise...

...to Dominic Solanke-flavoured digs at Bournemouth...

...to whatever this is. 

Here are some more of the Twitter highlights as @LFC's mentions went into a state of meltdown after breaking the news. 

Despite getting on the scoreboard with the youth side, the chances of Markovic returning to Liverpool's first team appear to be remote at best, with the latest speculation linking him with a move to Mexico or China 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message