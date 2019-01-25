Liverpool Fans React as Lazar Markovic Pops Up From Obscurity to Score for Reds' Under-23s

Liverpool outcast Lazar Markovic has reminded the fans he's still around, opening the scoring for the club's Under-23 side as they beat Swansea's Under-23s 2-0 on Thursday.

With his contract up in the summer, Markovic looks about as certain as anyone to depart Anfield in the months to come. Most Liverpool fans in fact, just assumed he had de-materialised into thin air, such is the infrequency of official acknowledgements of his existence these days.

It has been four years since the £20m signing last made an appearance for the Liverpool first team, however, he made headlines on Thursday when he appeared out of nowhere to open the scoring for the Under-23s.



GOAL!!! 🎯



Lazar Markovic puts #LFCU23s ahead after breaking through on goal! [1-0]



📺 Tune in to watch live: https://t.co/BxfzKkm3b4 pic.twitter.com/wgCEzkMZfP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 24, 2019

Stunned to see his name accompanying the words 'goal' and 'puts LFC ahead', Reds fans had mixed feelings about his appearance, expressing everything from semi-ironic praise...

You say this as a joke but he makes Salah look like Milan Jovanovic — Lennon (@lennon__h) January 24, 2019

...to surprise...

Lazar Markovic just did a goal. pic.twitter.com/5Arh4qDNKm — Saint Grobian (@Saint_Grobian) January 24, 2019

...to Dominic Solanke-flavoured digs at Bournemouth...

@afcbournemouth to buy him for at least £20m? — Tal Gandhum (@talgandhum) January 24, 2019

...to whatever this is.

Here are some more of the Twitter highlights as @LFC's mentions went into a state of meltdown after breaking the news.

£50m incoming — Arjun (@ajvlfc) January 24, 2019

Goals for Liverpool u23s: markovic 1 hazard 0. Markovic > Hazard confirmed ✓ — Raisinable (@srgchris) January 24, 2019

Despite getting on the scoreboard with the youth side, the chances of Markovic returning to Liverpool's first team appear to be remote at best, with the latest speculation linking him with a move to Mexico or China.