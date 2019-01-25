AS Monaco Confirm Leonardo Jardim's Return to Replace Sacked Thierry Henry

AS Monaco have officially confirmed that former boss Leonardo Jardim will return as manager of the club after the French side sacked Thierry Henry on Thursday.

The Arsenal legend endured a difficult spell as manager of the Principality side, and left the club second bottom in Ligue 1.



VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Now, Monaco have confirmed that Jardim, who initially served as manager of the French club from June 2014 to October 2018, has re-joined the side on a two-and-a-half year contract.





The club add that the Portuguese manager will take up his duties on Sunday, accompanied by his technical staff.

Despite the appointment, Franck Passi, who was named caretaker manager in the aftermath of Henry's sacking, will be in charge of the first team for the Ligue 1 clash against Dijon.

📅 11 October 2018:

Leonardo Jardim gets sacked as Monaco manager.



📅 13 October 2018:

Thierry Henry appointed.



📅 26 January 2019:

Thierry Henry gets sacked as Monaco manager.



📅 26 January 2019:

Leonardo Jardim appointed.



AS Monaco, ladies and gentlemen. 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/BUfo1ElMdM — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 25, 2019

In a statement posted on the club's official website , Vice President Vadim Vasilyev said: "Our club is going through a very complicated time today. Today, I am ready to declare that I bear full responsibility for it.

"We are forced to see that we sold too many important players during the summer transfer window and despite considerable means invested, errors were made to replace them.





"The dismissal decision of coach Leonardo Jardim was similarly too premature. Thierry Henry was is a legend of football but the adverse circumstances and especially the many injuries of the players did not allow him to quickly and effectively get his team out of the crisis.

He added: "Unfortunately, we do not have the time to and we have to act and react immediately. We proposed to Leonardo Jardim to return to AS Monaco, where his work allowed to obtain excellent results during four seasons.

"We are convinced that it is not too late to turn around the situation and believe that our players will mobilise and can, with Leonardo Jardim, overcome this crisis."