Sadio Mane Claims Liverpool Must Ignore Pressure to Maintain Title Challenge

Sadio Mane believes that ignoring pressure from external sources will give Liverpool their best chance of winning the Premier League title race.

The Reds are four points clear at the top of the league and fans are dreaming of a first league title since 1990, but there are still 15 matches to go.

Supporters will vividly recall memories of the 2008/09 and 2013/14 seasons, when Liverpool also held the upper hand in the title race but ended up finishing second on both occasions.

"Making pressure for ourselves doesn’t help. Why not just try to win games until the end of the season?”



But Mane believes that Liverpool's experience of dealing with pressure may serve them well for the remainder of the season.

"We have experience now," the Senegal international told Liverpool's official website.

"Of course we are confident if we’re winning – but not too much, we know what can happen. We are still professional footballers and we’re still going to try to take it game by game.

"The season is long and we have many games. Making pressure for ourselves doesn’t help. Why not just try to win games until the end of the season?"

Liverpool's squad depth has been challenged by a number of injuries in recent weeks, with midfielders Fabinho and James Milner forced into a makeshift defence.

However, an early exit from the FA Cup means that Liverpool have an eleven-day break between their last Premier League match against Crystal Palace and their next against Leicester.

"It’s good for us to have a few days off and get a few injured players back, because now there’s quite a lot," added Mane.

"We still have a strong team. [And] the other players are going to give their best for the team."

Liverpool are expecting to have Dejan Lovren and Georginio Wijnaldum back for Leicester, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is doubtful, Joe Gomez is definitely out, and Milner is suspended.