Torino vs Inter Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Inter will attempt to keep touch with the top two this weekend as they travel to the Stadio Olimpico to face Torino in the Serie A.

Manager Luciano Spalletti will surely have one eye towards next Thursday's Coppa Italia quarter-final against Lazio, but will be desperate to get their league form back on track after last weekend's disappointing 0-0 draw with Sassoulo.

Check out 90min's preview of Sunday's game below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 27 January What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 GMT Where Is it Played? Stadio Olimpico TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 2 UK Referee? Fabio Maresca

Team News

Spalletti will have a near fully fit squad to pick from to face Torino, with winger Keita Balde the only player set to miss out, having picked up a thigh injury in training last week.

There is also much speculation surrounding Radja Nainggolan's future, with reports stating Inter are upset with his poor attitude, therefore the summer signing is unlikely to feature this weekend.

Meanwhile, Torino will be without midfielder Soualiho Meïté who is still serving a three-match ban having seen red last month at Lazio.

Predicted Lineups

Torino Sirigu; Lyanco, N'Koulou, Djidji; De Silvestri, Ansaldi, Rincon, Aina; Falque, Belotti, Parigini Inter Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, de Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Politano, Vecino, Brozovic, Mario, Perisic; Icardi

These two sides last met in gameweek two, and played out a thriller, as the San Siro crowd witness an astonishing second half comeback to salvage a point.



Inter have struggled in recent seasons to get the better of their counterparts from Turin, having not beaten Walter Mazzarri's side since 2016.

Recent Form

Inter have been in good form of late, having lost just one of their last nine games. Spalletti's defence has been greatly improved this season, with only Juventus conceding fewer Serie A goals this season. Inter have also kept a clean sheet in each of their last three league games and will be desperate to extend that run on Sunday.

With #TorinoInter drawing nearer, the team focused on possession and tactics this morning 📋⚽️



Check out all the photos and read today's training report 👉 https://t.co/7DpadBI842 #FCIM pic.twitter.com/KyczaygcAa — Inter (@Inter_en) January 24, 2019

Torino currently sit in 11th place, but are only seven points behind Milan in fourth, such is the tightly-packed nature of the Serie A. However, they will be disappointed to have won just two of their last nine league fixtures.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Torino Inter Roma 3-2 Torino (19/01) Inter 0-0 Sassuolo (19/01) Torino 0-2 Fiorentina (13/01) Inter 6-2 Benevento (13/01) Lazio 1-1 Torino (29/12) Empoli 0-1 Inter (29/12) Torino 3-0 Empoli (26/12) Inter 1-0 Napoli (26/12) Sassuolo 1-1 Torino (22/12) Chievo 1-1 Inter (22/12)

Prediction

Though Spalletti will be wary of Thursday's quarter final, he will be eager to return to winning ways in the league as Inter look to cement their spot in the Champions League places.

Prediction: Torino 1-2 Inter