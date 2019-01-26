Alvaro Morata Scheduled to Complete Atletico Madrid Medical on Sunday as Chelsea Hell Nears End

By 90Min
January 26, 2019

Alvaro Morata will undergo a medical with Atletico Madrid on Sunday ahead of finalising his long awaited loan move from Chelsea.

The 26-year-old has been heading towards the Stamford Bridge exit door for a number of weeks now after falling out-of-favour with Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He now appears to be one step closer to returning to his native Spain - with Sky Sports confirming that he has arrived back in the Spanish capital to complete a medical with Atletico.

He is expected to join Diego Simeone's side on loan until the end of the season, and it's thought that the deal will include an option for Los Rojiblancos to buy him permanently, should his spell prove to be a success.

Morata's departure from the Blues will be viewed by many as a wasted opportunity for both the player and the club, after he made a bright start to life in west London. He scored seven goals in his first eight games for the club, but his form dipped during the second half of last season and he finished the season on just 11 Premier League goals.

Although that may not be a bad figure for some, it clearly hasn't been enough to justify Morata's hefty club record £57m price tag - paid to Real Madrid whilst former manager Antonio Conte was still in charge.

The Blues will hope to recoup a sizeable fee for Morata when he leaves the club on a permanent basis, but whether or not that happens may well depend on how successful his loan spell is with Atletico.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

There he will join up with Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann, where he will look to spearhead Atleti's outside title challenge. Chelsea, meanwhile, already have a replacement among their ranks after completing the loan signing of Gonzalo Higuain from AC Milan.

