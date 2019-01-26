Joe Cole Reveals Tottenham Star Harry Winks Is 'Very Well Thought Of' Among England Coaching Staff

Former England international Joe Cole has revealed just what the national team coaches are saying about Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, as the youngster continues to impress.

Winks is currently enjoying a fine run of form in the Tottenham side, establishing himself as a regular starter in Mauricio Pochettino's matchday squad in recent weeks. His good form, coupled with his first ever Premier League goal in the recent 2-1 win over Fulham, has earned plaudits from all around - with many hailing Winks as a future regular in England's side.



Clive Rose/GettyImages

Winks made his senior England debut in October 2017 and has gone on to make a further two appearances - featuring in England's famous 3-2 win over Spain in Betis. He would have perhaps appeared more had he not been suffering from a long-term ankle niggle over the past year or so.

Aged just 22, Winks is certainly developing into a fine player and speaking to Sky Sports during Tottenham's clash with Chelsea on Thursday night, former England star Cole revealed that he is held in high regard by Gareth Southgate and his coaching staff.

“He is very well thought of in the England set up. I speak to a lot of the coaches who work with him," Cole said, in quotes relayed by HITC.



Clive Rose/GettyImages

“He’s one of those players who is like a Carrick, a players’ player. You appreciate him and the fans might think what he's doing is simple, but he always receives it away from the player and his passes are crisp. I think he’s going to go on and have a great career.”

With Tottenham in the midst of an injury crisis, Winks looks set for a sustained run in the starting lineup and will be hoping he can continue to perform the way he has been and help Spurs keep the pressure high on Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

