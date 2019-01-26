Joe Cole Reveals Tottenham Star Harry Winks Is 'Very Well Thought Of' Among England Coaching Staff

By 90Min
January 26, 2019

Former England international Joe Cole has revealed just what the national team coaches are saying about Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, as the youngster continues to impress.

Winks is currently enjoying a fine run of form in the Tottenham side, establishing himself as a regular starter in Mauricio Pochettino's matchday squad in recent weeks. His good form, coupled with his first ever Premier League goal in the recent 2-1 win over Fulham, has earned plaudits from all around - with many hailing Winks as a future regular in England's side.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Winks made his senior England debut in October 2017 and has gone on to make a further two appearances - featuring in England's famous 3-2 win over Spain in Betis. He would have perhaps appeared more had he not been suffering from a long-term ankle niggle over the past year or so.

Aged just 22, Winks is certainly developing into a fine player and speaking to Sky Sports during Tottenham's clash with Chelsea on Thursday night, former England star Cole revealed that he is held in high regard by Gareth Southgate and his coaching staff.

“He is very well thought of in the England set up. I speak to a lot of the coaches who work with him," Cole said, in quotes relayed by HITC.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“He’s one of those players who is like a Carrick, a players’ player. You appreciate him and the fans might think what he's doing is simple, but he always receives it away from the player and his passes are crisp. I think he’s going to go on and have a great career.”

With Tottenham in the midst of an injury crisis, Winks looks set for a sustained run in the starting lineup and will be hoping he can continue to perform the way he has been and help Spurs keep the pressure high on Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message