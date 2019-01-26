Mauricio Pochettino Hits Out at Critics of Spurs Record With 'Black and White Trophies' Jab

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has defended his record during his time in charge in north London, while claiming the club's previous success came in a 'black and white' era.

Spurs were recently knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage by Chelsea on penalties, resulting in Pochettino's third cup exit in the semi-finals in the last three seasons, having exited the FA Cup at the same stage in 2016/17 and 2017/18.

While the Argentine's wait for securing his first piece of silverware since arriving in north London continues, Pochettino pointed to pre-match videos the club use prior to games to defend his record.

As quoted by The Telegraph, he said: "Tottenham, no history of winning. Our glory, I watch the video about the glory, it’s with (Bill) Nicholson.

"It’s black and white and I watch it nearly every week. To create again that feeling you need time. Four years, five years, that’s nothing in the history of the club."

Despite their shortcomings in the Carabao Cup, Spurs' attention now turns to their FA Cup fourth round tie against Crystal Palace this weekend, while the club are nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, and have a Champions League last 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund to look forward to.

With the pressure on Pochettino to win the club's first piece of silverware since the 2008 League Cup, he highlighted how the development of the new stadium has had an impact on his side's progression.

He added: "At the moment the team needed the last push, what happened in this process, in this club, with this generation of player? We build, we build, we build but then White Hart Lane gone and we moved to Wembley.

"When Arsenal moved after playing in Highbury, people talked about massive problems, how they were still paying for it and this and that. They are talking about (Tottenham) winning. We still need to finish our stadium. We still need to create the basis to have the possibility to win.

"I hope the perception here does not change and the players are going to come, and the players are going to stick with the project. Only we need to be consistent and one day when we step up, maybe we start to win."