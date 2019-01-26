Romelu Lukaku Reveals He Told Alexis Sanchez 'You're Going to Score' Ahead of Arsenal FA Cup Tie

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he told fellow forward Alexis Sanchez that he’d get the crucial goal against his former club Arsenal in the FA Cup Fourth Round on Friday night.

His prediction came true as Sanchez opened the scoring as United sealed their place in the Fifth Round with a comfortable 3-1 win over a lacklustre Arsenal side - marking an eighth consecutive win for the Red Devils since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was placed in interim charge.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Lukaku was responsible for laying on United's opening two goals - with his slide rule pass through the heart of Arsenal's defence allowing Sanchez to end his goal drought by rounding Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech to open the scoring.

And the Belgian claims that he never lost faith in his teammate's abilities, confidently telling the Chilean before the game that he would score against his former employers.

“I told him yesterday in training, 'Listen, you’re going to score tomorrow,” Lukaku explained to MUTV.

“I said to him, 'Just run in and I’ll find you’ - We knew they would leave space for me and Alexis [Sanchez] with the full-backs pushing on. I think you could see when I got the ball I was looking for him and he made the right run and the finish for him was incredible.”

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The Belgian has endured his fair share of criticism in the first half of this season with United struggling under Jose Mourinho. Like many of the squad though he seems to be loving life under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who extended his record to eight straight wins.

And Lukaku admitted he’s happy to play wherever under the new boss and contribute any way he can after receiving the Man of the Match award for his display against Arsenal.

“I want to score every time because I’m a goalscorer but I can do both - I’m not sure I’ve had any [assists] this season before tonight but now I have two,” he added.

“I think he [Solskjaer] saw me play there [wide right] a couple of times for Belgium and I did a job for the team in that position. I have to take my chances. I’m taking things a day at a time and working hard in training and I’m ready whenever the manager needs me.”

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“We feel great - every time you come into the games you know the situations and you have to keep on maintaining the pressure on the other team and keep on delivering the quality.”