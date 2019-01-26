Roy Hodgson Claims Lucas Perri Signing Has No Bearing on Julian Speroni's Crystal Palace Future

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson insists the signing of goalkeeper Lucas Perri will not affect the future of veteran club legend Julian Speroni.

The Eagles are in the midst of a goalkeeping injury crisis, with both Wayne Hennessey and Vicente Guiata currently out injured. Their absence meant third choice keeper Speroni was thrust into action for last weekend's Premier League clash with Liverpool - his first appearance of the season.

MB Media/GettyImages

The club have acted by completing the signing of Perri, on loan from Sau Paolo, for the remainder of the season, but Palace boss Hodgson claims that his signing is a result of a recent scouting trip in South America completed by Dougie Freedman, nothing else.

"His arrival has nothing to do with [Julian] Speroni at all. It was to do with the fact that [sporting director] Doug Freedman had the chance to go there and establish some contacts in South America," Hodgson said, as quoted by football.london.

"During that period of time, Lucas Perri came to his attention and suddenly a deal could be struck that seemed like a good deal for everybody. But it had nothing to do with Julian Speroni.





"He will challenge the other goalkeepers. He knows what he is coming to and we have made it clear we want him to join with the first team.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Perri is expected to begin as understudy to Speroni, who has faithfully served Palace for the last 15 years. His club highlights include winning promotion back from the Championship in 2013, clocking up 404 appearances in all competitions.

The 39-year-old struggled against Liverpool last weekend though, and was culpable for the Reds' third goal as he allowed James Milner's cross to slip through his hands and into the path of Mohamed Salah.

He too could be back on the sidelines soon enough, however, with Hodgson also providing a positive update on his injured goalkeeping duo of Hennessey and Guaita.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"They are improving at a much quicker rate than we could perhaps have been entitled to think they would. They are both making big strides, but it will be a decision on Monday I would think.”