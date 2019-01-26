Roy Hodgson Issues Strong Response to Rumours Linking Wilf Zaha With Borussia Dortmund Move

By 90Min
January 26, 2019

Roy Hodgson has moved to play down rumours linking Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha with a surprise move to Borussia Dortmund.

With the Bundesliga giants having agreed a deal this month which will see winger Christian Pulisic complete a move to Chelsea in the summer, Dortmund are apparently seeking potential replacements for the USA star.

Palace forward Zaha has subsequently been linked with a potential switch to the Signal Iduna Park. However, as quoted by Ronan Murphy, Hodgson said on the rumours: “There has been absolutely no dialogue whatsoever between Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace.

“If I am going to comment every time a club is linked with Wilf Zaha, I will be talking about it for a long time.”

Zaha has once again been a key figure in attack at Selhurst Park this season, featuring in all but three of the Eagles’ Premier League matches under Hodgson.

However, with just three goals to his name this term, Zaha is behind Luka Milivojevic and Andros Townsend, who currently lead the club’s scoring charts this season with six league goals apiece.

Dortmund have generally favoured Jadon Sancho and Raphael Guerreiro as their preferred pairing on the wings in recent weeks, with Pulisic playing a bit-part role for the Bundesliga side under Lucien Favre this term.

However, the 20-year-old’s impending departure will see Dortmund lose one of their brightest young talents, with Pulisic having immediately re-joined Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season, following the completion of his deal to join Chelsea.

With Zaha remaining the star man at Selhurst Park, any attempt from Dortmund to prise the 26-year-old from Hodgson’s grasp at Palace would likely require a hefty fee.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message