Tottenham Plotting £20m January Move for PSG Outcast Adrien Rabiot to Ease Injury Crisis

Tottenham are reportedly lining up a cut-price move to sign out-of-favour PSG star Adrien Rabiot as Mauricio Pochettino’s injury troubles continue to mount.

Spurs have not made a senior signing since recruiting forward Lucas Moura last January – with the Brazilian also joining from the Ligue 1 champions.

They are being linked with a £20m move for Adrien Rabiot.

According to The Sun, the north London side are finally prepared to enter the transfer market once more in an opportunistic attempt to sign midfielder Rabiot in a £20m deal. The 23-year-old is out-of-contract in the summer, and has long been expected to agree a move to Barcelona.

A deal has failed to materialise though, with Barça reportedly now having doubts as to whether or not they wish to finalise a deal. They recently completed the big money signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax - with the Dutch midfielder likely to occupy the starting spot that Rabiot had potentially been earmarked for.

This development has given Spurs hope that they can muscle in and potentially snatch Rabiot - with an immediate deal on the table, rather than waiting until the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has defended his Tottenham Hotspur record by pointing out the club's glory years were so long ago that they were filmed in black and white.

The report notes suggestions from France that Mauricio Pochettino has already made contact with Rabiot over a potential move, with the Spurs boss keen to add to his ranks this month following a succession of injury and selection problems.

With Dele Alli recently joining Harry Kane on the side-lines and Son Heung-min only just set to return from international duty, Tottenham have been without a number of star names in recent games, culminating in Spurs’ Carabao Cup semi final defeat to Chelsea in midweek.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to be willing to sanction transfers this month as a result of the current injury problems, and a potential cut-price move for a player of Rabiot’s calibre could appeal.





However, any deal this month would apparently hinge on PSG being able to bring in midfield reinforcements of their own, with the Ligue 1 champions apparently targeting Everton’s Idrissa Gueye.

⚪️ Tottenham this season:



🏟 Games Played: 35

🤕 Injuries: 37

Rabiot, meanwhile, has made it abundantly clear that he doesn't wish to extend his contract at the Parc des Princes beyond this season. Head coach Thomas Tuchel has banished Rabiot to training with PSG's Under-23s as a result - effectively extinguishing any possibility that he may be persuaded to sign a new deal.