West Ham forward Javier Hernandez is keen on a move to Valencia in January and the Hammers are prepared to sell the Mexican this month, according to the La Liga club's manager, Marcelino.

The east London side have dominated many of the transfer headlines in January, with Marko Arnautovic's future at the club one of the sagas of the window so far. It's his teammate Hernandez though who is now in the spotlight though, with the former Manchester United striker unable to force his way into Manuel Pellegrini's starting lineup on a regular basis.

Prominent pundit Guillem Balague has suggested that Valencia have offered him a way out of the London Stadium, having bid €8m for Hernandez. West Ham are believed to have rejected the approach, but as reported by Sky Sports, Valencia's boss Marcelino believes Hernandez wants the move.

"Chicharito is an option. He is not getting much game-time and he is willing to join us, but the situation is complicated. The little information I have suggests to me that West Ham are only looking to sell the player."

The La Liga giants are in the market for a new striker this month with current on-loan forward Michy Batshuayi set to return to Chelsea after struggling to settle at the Mestalla.

Hernandez, meanwhile, moved to east London from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in 2017, but the former Real Madrid loanee has been used sparingly under Pellegrini this term, scoring five goals in 15 Premier League appearances so far.

He could eventually be allowed to leave, with Arnautovic now set to stay at the club in addition to the potential arrival of Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.

The 22-year-old is rated at around €50m, and it's believed that for the Hammers to have any chance of securing a deal, they will need to meet his buyout clause in full.

The Uruguayan has scored nine goals in 18 La Liga games for Celta Vigo this term and has emerged as West Ham’s primary forward target, despite Arnautovic appearing set to remain with the Premier League side.