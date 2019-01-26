West Brom Hoping to Re-Sign Loan Star Harvey Barnes Following Recall From Leicester

West Brom are hopeful they can re-sign Harvey Barnes on loan with Leicester seemingly recalling the youngster prematurely.

The 21-year-old was loaned out to West Brom at the start of the season and made a big impact, scoring nine goals and bagging six assists in 26 Championship appearances to start the season.

He helped West Brom climb towards the automatic promotion places and was on fine form, leading to Leicester recalling their hot prospect.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Barnes started in Leicester's 4-3 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League and managed to bag himself a goal, however his stay with his parent club may be short lived.

According to The Mirror , West Brom are keen on re-signing Barnes loan with there supposedly being a feeling amongst Leicester's management team that Barnes' step up to the first team may have come too soon.

With the Foxes also already having many wingers in their ranks such as Demarai Gray, Marc Albrighton and Rachid Ghezzal, there is a lot competition Barnes would have to overcome if he stayed at the King Power Stadium.



Michael Regan/GettyImages

Instead, he may well be loaned back out in order to get more regular playing time and to ease him into the first team environment, rather than rushing him. Coincidently, West Brom have just lost one of their wingers after releasing Bakary Sako and are in need of cover in the position heading into a congested run of Championship fixtures.

Barnes may well be the answer to West Brom's problems, but we'll soon see whether or not a deal can be agreed between the two clubs before the transfer deadline.