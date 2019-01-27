Notts County owner and chairman Alan Hardy is putting the club up for sale just hours after posting and deleting an explicit image on Twitter.

According to an official club announcement, Hardy "very reluctantly" decided to sell the team on Sunday, citing "a need to focus on external business portfolio" as the reason for his decision.

"I would like to make it clear from the outset that the club’s current league position is not a factor in this decision, nor are any of the events which have unfolded in the media this weekend," Hardy said in the statement. "... The truth is, my efforts to restore Notts County’s fortunes over the last two years mean my other businesses have had to take a back seat. They are now in need of my full attention."

The move comes after Hardy, who took over the club in 2017, posted two screenshots of tweets from the same fan to show the "fickle side" of football fans. One of the screenshots appeared to show Hardy's camera roll, which featured an explicit image of the 54-year-old.

Hardy was since deleted the tweet.

"This morning an inappropriate photo appeared in one of my tweets," Hardy wrote on Sunday. "This was clearly an honest mistake as a result of my camera roll being included in a screenshot. I tried to rectify the error by deleting the tweet as soon as I noticed and I apologise for any offence caused."

Notts County is currently ranked last in Football League Two with just 21 points on the year.