Arsenal Make Late Move for £50m Barcelona Star Malcom Ahead of Transfer Deadline

By 90Min
January 27, 2019

Arsenal have lined up a potential move for Barcelona winger Malcom as Unai Emery seeks to bring in reinforcements ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners are widely reported to have spent much of the January transfer window in pursuit of Denis Suarez, though a deal for the Spaniard has yet to materialise with Barcelona.

According to The SunArsenal are now prepared to launch a move for a second Barcelona forward, with Brazilian winger Malcom also on the agenda. The 21-year-old has struggled for consistency at the Camp Nou, and the Gunners are apparently keeping tabs on his developments - or the lack thereof.

It is said that the north London side have inquired into the possibility of taking Malcom on loan at the Emirates during talks with the La Liga side over a separate deal for Denis Suarez.

The Brazil forward has made just six La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season, with his only goals for the club so far coming in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

Malcom has struggled to force his way into Ernesto Valverde’s plans since arriving in Catalonia from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux last summer, though it is said that the club still rate him highly and may be reluctant to let him leave.

It is suggested that a potential loan deal may be profitable in allowing Malcom to gain more minutes on the pitch elsewhere before returning to Barcelona in better form at the end of the season.

With the La Liga champions also said to be keen on raising the Brazilian’s value, Barcelona would apparently demand £50m in any potential deal to sell Malcom – a fee which Arsenal would apparently be willing to pay.

However, the Gunners are only able to make loan signings this month, meaning that an initial loan deal with the option to buy in the summer could work for all parties.

Serie A giants Milan are also said to be interested in a temporary move for Malcom and Barcelona would apparently be open to such a deal, though Arsenal are set to wait in the wings for a ‘green light’ on the deal.

