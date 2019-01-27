Arsenal vs Cardiff City Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal host Cardiff City at the Emirates with the away side playing in their first fixture since the tragic disappearance of their record signing Emiliano Sala.

Bluebirds staff and fans will wear yellow daffodils to honour missing striker Sala with Premier League clubs up and down the country also set to pause for a moment of silence for the Argentine forward and pilot David Ibbotson.

Our Club Staff pay tribute at Cardiff City Stadium.



For Emiliano.

For David.#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/LwPrgw9pnJ — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 25, 2019

With most of the prematch discourse dominated by events off the pitch, on it Arsenal will be hoping to bounce back from their 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United in what has been an inconsistent season for the Gunners under Emery.





18th placed Cardiff City will be hoping for an unlikely win over Arsenal after a 3-0 loss to fellow strugglers Newcastle condemned them to a place in the drop zone.

Check out 90min's preview for the fixture

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 29 January What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Follow updates on Final Score / Sky Sports News Referee? Mike Dean

Team News

Arsenal’s injuries to Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis, sustained during their FA Cup exit against Manchester United leaves the Gunner's defence threadbare.





Unai Emery’s defensive options were already depleted following Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding both suffering season-ending ACL injuries.