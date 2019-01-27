Carlo Ancelotti Left Disappointed After Napoli Held to Goalless Draw by Milan at San Siro

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed his disappointment at seeing his side fail to convert their 'control' of the match into a win as they were held to a goalless draw by Milan.

The Naples side came into the game nine points behind leaders Serie A leaders Juventus, and had the opportunity to cut the gap to just six points. However, after managing only a point against Milan, Ancelotti conceded that his side were made to pay for their 'lack of intensity' in the first half.



Speaking after the match to the club's official website , the Napoli boss said: "What else can you add after this challenge? The team did what I asked, maybe there was lack of intensity in the first part of the race, but the field control was almost always ours.

"We kept the command of the game, I have nothing to say to the boys, we only missed the goal.



"I'm sorry that at some point we lost balance so we were forced to chase, but then in the second half we were compact and the intensity increased, the chances for scoring were there and we had the chance to unlock the match."





After making his return to the San Siro, where he enjoyed great domestic and European success both as a player and as a manager, Ancelotti spoke glowingly of the warm reception he received from the Milan faithful.

He added: "I repeat, there are so many emotions that if I could I would never play against Milan. The reception of the fans was very affectionate. There I spent happy moments that I will never forget. Let's focus on Tuesday for a very important race that we really care about."