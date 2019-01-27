Carlo Ancelotti Left Disappointed After Napoli Held to Goalless Draw by Milan at San Siro

By 90Min
January 27, 2019

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed his disappointment at seeing his side fail to convert their 'control' of the match into a win as they were held to a goalless draw by Milan.

The Naples side came into the game nine points behind leaders Serie A leaders Juventus, and had the opportunity to cut the gap to just six points. However, after managing only a point against Milan, Ancelotti conceded that his side were made to pay for their 'lack of intensity' in the first half.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Speaking after the match to the club's official website, the Napoli boss said: "What else can you add after this challenge? The team did what I asked, maybe there was lack of intensity in the first part of the race, but the field control was almost always ours.

"We kept the command of the game, I have nothing to say to the boys, we only missed the goal.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"I'm sorry that at some point we lost balance so we were forced to chase, but then in the second half we were compact and the intensity increased, the chances for scoring were there and we had the chance to unlock the match."


After making his return to the San Siro, where he enjoyed great domestic and European success both as a player and as a manager, Ancelotti spoke glowingly of the warm reception he received from the Milan faithful.

He added: "I repeat, there are so many emotions that if I could I would never play against Milan. The reception of the fans was very affectionate. There I spent happy moments that I will never forget. Let's focus on Tuesday for a very important race that we really care about."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message