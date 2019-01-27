Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday are set to square off in the fourth round of the England FA Cup on Sunday, Jan. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Chelsea enters the fixture fourth in the Premier League standings with 47 points earned through 23 matches. Earlier this week, the Blues added Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan, hoping to improve Maurizio Sarri's attack. Chelsea defeated Nottingham Forest in the previous round.

Sheffield Wednesday is currently 16th in the English Football Championship. The club has won each of its past two matches across all competitions, having defeated Luton Town 1–0 in the third round of the FA Cup before beating Wigan 1–0 in a league match.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match.

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+