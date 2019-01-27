Diego Simeone Lauds Thomas Partey After Atletico Go 18 Unbeaten in La Liga With 2-0 Win Over Getafe

By 90Min
January 27, 2019

Diego Simeone singled out the performance of midfielder Thomas Partey after his man-of-the-match display in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 victory over Getafe CF.

Partey was the stand out player on the pitch as Los Rojiblancos moved to within two points of league leaders Barcelona, who face Girona on Sunday.

Two first half goals from Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez saw the home side ease to victory over a side that Simeone has a stunning record against. He has never lost to Getafe in 12 years, having conceded no goals in that period.

The Atletico boss wasn't concerned with records, however, directing his focus towards academy product Partey, who he believes isn't receiving the credit he deserves.

As quoted by AS, the Argentine said: "[...] he is a player that if he had come from City or United, we would talk about a wonderful, fantastic player ... Now, coming from the club, we say he is a good player. I consider it as if it came from United or the City."

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Chants were audible throughout the game from the home side's ultras, who were less than happy with the rumours of ex-Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata joining the club

Instead, the ultras demanded to see more of reserve striker Borja Garces, while chants from other sections of the stadium disagreed with the Atletico faithful. However, the 48-year-old refused to be drawn on the fans' opinions, instead insisting he will do what is best for the La Liga side.

Agencia Press South/GettyImages

"The opinion is respectable and people can say what they want. I look for players that serve the club and the team," he added.

