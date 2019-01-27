Fulham vs Brighton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
January 27, 2019

Fulham will host Brighton at Craven Cottage on Tuesday in what the London side's fans know is a must-win match for their club, as they look to better their chances of getting out of the drop zone.

Fulham have been battling to get going the whole season, while new boss Claudio Ranieri hasn't been able to steer the ship in the right direction since his arrival. Brighton look as if they'll be safe this season, seven points clear of the relegation zone – but in the Premier League there are very few certainties.

Where to Watch


When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 29 January
What Time Is It Played? 19:45 GMT
Where Is It Played? Craven Cottage
TV Channel/Live Stream BT Sport
Referee Lee Probert

Team News


Ryan Babel looks set to start after impressing against Tottenham in his debut for his new club. As for injuries, Fulham are still set to be without key players Alfie Mawson and Frank Zambo Anguissa – while fans have seen the last of Aboubakar Kamara, as he looks to force a move away from the club. 

Sebastian Frej / MB Media/GettyImages

The Seagulls look set to be without the injured Jose Izquierdo, but Bernardo could be back in the lineup after missing the game against West Brom in the FA Cup. Alireza Jahanbakhsh is still on international duty with Iran, although Australia's exit from the Asia Cup means that goalkeeper Mat Ryan could make a comeback to the team.

Predicted Lineups


Fulham Rico; Odoi, Le Marchand, Ream; Christie, Cairney, Seri, Bryan; Schurrle, Mirtrovic, Babel.
Brighton Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; March, Groβ ,Stephens, Propper, Locadia; Andone.

Head to Head Record


Fulham vs Brighton is a game that has only been played nine times – with Brighton winning five of those games. The Cottagers have won three of those, with the remaining match ending in a draw. This game has an average of 3.22 goals per match – so expect goals and fun.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Their most recent encounter ended in a 2-2 stalemate in the beginning of September.

Recent Form


Fulham will feel hard done by after their last-gasp defeat to Spurs last week, especially the manner in which it took place. That loss left them without a win in four games, and needing to win this game if they are to have any chance of getting out of the drop zone soon. Playing at home should allow them to have the upper hand but, with only three wins all season, every game is that much more difficult.

Brighton have also only won one of their last five fixtures, with two draws and two losses in that time. That being said – those defeats came against Liverpool and a resurgent Manchester United. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages
Fulham Brighton
Fulham 1-2 Tottenham (01/20) Brighton 0-0 West Brom (01/27)
Burnley 2-1 Fulham (01/12) Manchester United 2-1 Brighton (01/19)
Fulham 1-2 Oldham (01/06) Brighton 0-1 Liverpool (01/12)
Arsenal 4-1 Fulham (01/01) Bournemouth 1-3 Brighton (01/05)
Fulham 1-0 Huddersfield (12/29) West Ham 2-2 Brighton (01/02)

Prediction 


Fulham are aiming to end a run of four successive Premier League defeats, with Brighton also hoping to respond to two losses on the spin. Fulham haven't managed to get the better of their opponents in their last six encounters.

The London side will be hoping new man Ryan Babel can inspire their team to get a victory and gain some momentum in their fight to get out of the relegation places – and the former Liverpool man will be encouraged by the fact that Brighton have not kept a clean sheet in their last 13 Premier League matches.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Brighton

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message