Gennaro Gattuso Rues Milan's Lack of Quality in Final Third After 0-0 Draw With Napoli

By 90Min
January 27, 2019

Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso rued his side's lack of quality in the final third after having to settle for a 0-0 draw with rivals Napoli at the San Siro.

The Rossoneri were guilty of some wasteful passing in promising positions, and Gattuso admitted that his side's poor composure was a 'real problem'.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Speaking after the game to the club's official website, he said: "We were missing something and can do more, especially when transitioning. It’s true that we made mistakes, but we still managed to pass it well, even if our final ball wasn’t always precise.

"We often lose our way in the final third, getting the final ball wrong, which is a real problem. We are doing a lot of work on it in training."


After seeing Chelsea flop Tiemoue Bakayoko deliver another starring performance at the heart of Milan's midfield, the Milan manager was quick to heap praise on the 24-year-old.

He added: "Bakayoko is a different sort of player, a different sort of deep-lying midfielder. He was able to do a great job defensively but at the same time, he has the strength and the pace to get the play going the other way. He’s giving us something extra."

Despite Milan's struggles for goals, with the side now goalless in five of their last seven Serie A games, Gattuso ruled out the prospect of pairing Patrick Cutrone with new €35m signing Krzysztof Piatek.

The Milan manager revealed: "They won't play together for now because there's an issue of getting balance in the team. When we used two strikers, we were too unbalanced.

"I don't like getting pinned back with a line of four in midfield. You risk losing too much space."

