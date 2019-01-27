Jermaine Jenas Suggests Why Spurs' Fernando Llorente Is Struggling With His Finishing This Season

By 90Min
January 27, 2019

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas has told Fernando Llorente to work on his timing, as the misfiring Spurs front man struggles for form in Harry Kane's absence.

33-year-old Llorente, bagged a hat-trick in Spurs FA Cup win over Tranmere, but has not scored in the Premier League this season, except for an own goal against Fulham.

Jenas has called on the former Swansea and Juventus star to work on his anticipation, if he is to end his goal drought.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Speaking on BT Sport, ahead of Spurs' FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace, Jenas said (as quoted by Football.London): "If you look at most of Llorente's goals at Swansea, and even his goals at Spurs they're volleys and they're headers. 


"It's all timing, watching the ball come into the box and the timing of hitting the ball. At the moment the timing is a little bit off but it will come."


Llorente proved his worth at a struggling Swansea in 2015/16, scoring 15 goals as he helped the Welsh club avoid relegation. However, since his move to London in the summer of 2016, he has failed to replicate his form, while playing a backup role to main man Kane.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

With Spurs unlikely to dip into the transfer market before the window closes next week, Llorente is the only recognised number nine that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has, after Kane picked up an injury that will see him out until early March.

